No one works harder than Steven Soderbergh, who is already releasing his second film of 2025 with Black Bag (March 14). Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star in this spy thriller about an intelligence agent forced to choose between his wife and his country. The film is based on a screenplay from blockbuster maverick David Koepp, best known for penning Spider-Man (2002), Jurassic Park, the first Mission: Impossible and recent Soderbergh films Presence and Kimi.

Rachel Zegler in Snow White

Continuing in their adaptations of beloved animated classics, Disney will soon release Snow White (March 21) starring Rachel Zegler. Directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, the film follows the same beats as the classic fairy tale. Can the all-star cast and crew create something resonant or will it be doomed to predictable mediocrity?

Robert Pattinson stars in Mickey 17 (March 7) the hotly anticipated follow-up to Parasite from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. Pattinson plays a disposable employee sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. The film co-stars Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Mark Ruffalo.

Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands

Husband and wife team Paul W. S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, best known for their long-term collaborations on the Resident Evil series, return for a new fantasy action film, In the Lost Lands (March 7). A witch travels to the Lost Lands in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf. Dave Bautista also stars.

One of Canada’s greatest filmmakers, Atom Egoyan, returns this month with his latest big-screen thriller, Seven Veils (March 7). Reuniting with Amanda Seyfried, the film is about an earnest theatre director given the task of producing her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera “Salome,” but disturbing memories from her past colour her present. The film has been described by some as a return to form for Egoyan, who has struggled in recent years to recapture the praise of his early 1990s run.

Amanda Seyfried in Seven Veils

It’s a big year for Jack Quaid, who is starring in his second 2025 release after Companion with Novocaine (March 14). An action-thriller with one of the best film posters in recent memory, Novocaine is a man whose inability to feel pain becomes an unexpected advantage as he has to fight off a bunch of thugs to rescue the girl of his dreams after she’s been kidnapped.

Novocaine

Beloved It girl Ayo Edebiri stars in Opus (March 14), a thriller co-starring John Malkovich and Juliette Lewis. A young writer is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star who mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago. Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.

Ayo Edibiri in Opus

Robert De Niro stars in a dual role in the upcoming mob biopic The Alto Knights (March 21), about 1950s mafia bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film depicts the aftermath of a failed hit, which leads Costello to try to retire from the world of crime.

Underrated Spanish action and horror director Jaume Collet-Serra brings The Woman in the Yard to the big screen this month. This folk horror from Blumhouse is about an unknown woman dressed in black who appears on a family’s front lawn and delivers a chilling warning. The locals do not know where she came from, who she is, what she wants or when she will leave.

The Woman in the Yard

David Ayer directs and co-writes (along with Sylvester Stallone) A Working Man (March 28), an action-thriller starring Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña and Jason Flemyng. The film is about a man who leaves a black-ops military career to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a complex world of corruption.

For art fans, Montreal’s International Art Film Festival (FIFA) is holding its 43rd edition this month. With in-person screenings from March 13 to 21 and an online component running from March 21 to 30, the festival showcases the best films on art from around the world. ■

