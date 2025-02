The Montreal rapper is launching her new album “We Did the Damn Thing” at le Ministère, with opener Fauxcuss.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Naya Ali live in Montreal on Feb. 15

Montreal rapper Naya Ali is launching her new album We Did the Damn Thing at le Ministère (4521 St-Laurent) on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The opening act is fellow local rapper Fauxcuss.

Bonsound is giving away a pair of tickets for this weekend’s Naya Ali launch. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($25), please visit the Bonsound website.

