Over 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza following attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal, dozens of hostages to be released

The BBC is reporting that a ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, and that dozens of hostages will soon be released. Israeli and Hamas officials have been negotiating a deal in Qatar for months.

A formal announcement with details of the ceasefire agreement is expected in an upcoming news conference from the prime minister of Qatar.

Over 46,000 people have been killed during the war in Gaza, which began following attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths.

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, source briefed on the talks tells BBC



Follow live https://t.co/PkyjBufnoc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 15, 2025 Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal, dozens of hostages to be released

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.