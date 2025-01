Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy-drama film co-starring Kieran Culkin is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

A Real Pain is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy-drama film A Real Pain, starring Eisenberg alongside Kieran Culkin, which is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

“Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.”

In second and third place are The Substance (MUBI) and Speak No Evil (Prime Video).

