Tickets for the dance music festival’s 10th edition go on sale at noon on Dec. 5.

Montreal electronic dance music festival îLESONIQ has announced house/techno DJ/producer John Summit and EDM DJ/producer Illenium as headliners for 2025. Festival passes go on sale on Dec. 5 at noon.

The 10th edition of the festival will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 9 and 10, preceded by “îLESONIQ en ville” events at Montreal nightclubs on Aug. 8.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.