What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Democrats Abroad Election Watch Party Mile End at la Sala Rossa/la Sotterenea

Concordia Epic Used Book Fair

Centaur Theatre presents Chloé Hung’s Three Women of Swatow Nov. 5–24

American Election Comedy Show at M Montreal Hotel

U.S. melodic death metal band the Black Dahlia Murders plays MTELUS

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.