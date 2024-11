Montreal’s winter dance music festival is happening in the Old Port from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8.

Winter in Montreal wouldn’t be the same without Igloofest, the festival that shines a light on the Old Port and invites the city’s party people to bust moves in ski-suits to dance music stars from around the world. Igloofest dropped the lineup for its 2025 edition today, and it includes U.K. tech house act Michael Bibi, masked German house/techno maestro Claptone, British EDM/IDM artist Four Tet, Toronto dubstep/house duo Zeds Dead, and grime icon and U.K. scene pioneer Skepta (Más Tiempo). Check out the embed below for the complete lineup.

Igloofest 2025 is happening in the Old Port from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8. For more, and to buy tickets, please visit their website.

Skepta, Michael Bibi, Claptone, Four Tet, Zeds Dead among Igloofest 2025 lineup

