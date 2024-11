“Precipitation will begin as snow with a risk of freezing rain.”

First snowfall of the season: Up to 5 cm of snow in Montreal on Tuesday, risk of freezing rain

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, Montreal will receive up to 5 cm of snow on Tuesday as the city is expected to receive its first snowfall of the season. There is also a risk of freezing rain and rain.

“A Colorado low will affect southern Quebec. Precipitation will begin as snow with a risk of freezing rain. Please adjust your travel plans.”

Please be careful out there.

