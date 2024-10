What to do today in Montreal for Halloween

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal for Halloween.

Thursday, Oct. 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball Oct. 31–Nov. 2

HALLOWILLS: “Candy for the kids, Wills beer for the rest”

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play the Bell Centre

Marcus hosts Eyes Wide Shut Halloween parties Oct. 31 & Nov. 1

Cinéma du Musée screens Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu

The Nightmare Before Halloween at Blue Dog

