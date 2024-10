Featuring the festival’s grand finale Lhasa de Sela tribute, the Stars/Dears anniversary, Basia Bulat’s rooftop show, the Mile End Parade feat. Patrick Watson, and much more.

POP Montreal 2024: A momentous 23rd annual edition of the music festival in photos

The 23rd edition of the POP Montreal festival produced good times and lasting memories from Sept. 25 to 29. For our reviews, please click here. To see POP Montreal 2024 in photos (all by Cindy Lopez), please see the gallery below.

Arabian Prince

Puberty Well

Basia Bulat

CDSM

Sheenah Ko

Los Bitchos

The Fleshtones

Claire Rousay

Egyptian Lover

The Dears

Stars

Li’l Andy

Valmy

Mile End Parade

Patrick Watson

Lhasa de Sela tribute

