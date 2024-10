Two-day tickets go on sale on Oct. 11 for Montreal’s fourth annual country music festival, happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 15 and 16.

Evenko announced this morning that Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman will be the headliners for the 2025 edition of Montreal country music festival LASSO. The rest of the lineup will be revealed in the New Year.

Two-day tickets (which start at $245) go on sale this Friday, Oct. 11 for fourth annual event, happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 15 and 16.

