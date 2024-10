Following the killing of Yahya Sinwar, Justin Trudeau called for Hamas to “lay down its arms, release the hostages and play no future role in the governance of Gaza.”

Canada reiterates call for immediate ceasefire: “The suffering in Gaza must end”

Following confirmation that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed at the hands of the IDF, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement reiterating his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. Sinwar was the mastermind of the attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Trudeau called for Hamas to “lay down its arms, release the hostages and play no future role in the governance of Gaza.”

“Under Sinwar’s leadership, Hamas carried out the horrific atrocities of October 7, sought to destroy Israel and launched senseless, devastating terror attacks on civilians across the region. Today delivers a measure of justice for his victims and their families. Sinwar’s death ends a reign of terror.

“Hamas must lay down its arms, release the hostages and play no future role in the governance of Gaza. We repeat our call for an immediate ceasefire. The suffering in Gaza must end.”

Yahya Sinwar, the brutal leader of the terrorist organization Hamas, has been eliminated by the IDF.



