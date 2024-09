“Our government is once again demonstrating its commitment to implementing sustainable solutions to address climate change.”

Plans to build the largest sponge park in Montreal were announced on Tuesday, with nearly $8-million being invested by the Quebec government into the transformation of Pierre-Bédard Park in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonnueve borough.

To reduce flood risk in the area, the sponge park will have a water retention capacity of 4 million litres — the size of two Olympic swimming pools. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Alongside Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and other government representatives, Quebec’s Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest was on hand at a press conference to discuss the sponge park project.

“Our government is once again demonstrating its commitment to the municipal sector to implementing sustainable solutions to address climate change.”

