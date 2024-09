“My warmest thanks to Denis Villeneuve for his major donation that will give wings to Cinéma du Parc, and which testifies to his sincere commitment to the Montreal film community.”

Montreal’s Cinéma du Parc announced today that they have accepted a “major donation” from Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, via the Conseil des arts de Montréal. The arthouse cinema is officially reopening this Thursday, Sept. 12 following major renovations (and a partial reopening in May).

Villeneuve, whose donation amount was undisclosed, also donated to Parc’s sister theatre Cinéma Beaubien last year.

Parc executive director Roxanne Sayegh thanked Villeneuve for his commitment to the Montreal film community.

“My warmest thanks to Denis Villeneuve for his major donation that will give wings to Cinéma du Parc, and which testifies to his sincere commitment to the Montreal film community. Undoubtedly this donation, which was made possible by the innovative fiscal sponsorship program, will strengthen Cinéma du Parc’s position in the ecosystem and serve as a springboard.”

For more on Cinéma du Parc, please visit their website.

