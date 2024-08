What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 16

LASSO country music festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau Aug. 16–17

U.S. indie folk act Iron & Wine play MTELUS

Truck Violence album launch at Eglise Saint-Edouard

Saturday, Aug. 17

TOHU Week-ends Aeriens Aug. 16–18, 23–25

Missy Elliot plays the Bell Centre with Ciara, Busta Rhymes & Timbaland

Montreal Improv presents Murder at le Basement + Live Play Repeat: A Timeloop Narrative

Sunday, Aug. 18

Film Noir au Canal screens The Grand Budapest Hotel

Marché des Possibles presents Playground Weekend Aug. 17 & 18

20th edition of Art Tattoo Show Montreal convention at the Old Port

