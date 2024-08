The previous rainfall record for Montreal was set on Nov. 8, 1996.

Environment Canada has confirmed that Montreal broke a daily rainfall record yesterday with 157 mm of rain.

The previous rainfall record for Montreal was set on Nov. 8, 1996, when 152 mm of rain fell in the city.

Notably, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue received a whopping 173 mm of rain yesterday.

For yesterday’s complete rainfall summary for Quebec, please click on the embed below.

