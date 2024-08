George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action film has also topped the charts in the U.S.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, which is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

“Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.”

In second and third place are The Union (Netflix) and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (Prime Video).

