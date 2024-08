“In no way is this use authorized and we don’t endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

Celine Dion and her label Sony Music Entertainment Canada have criticized the unauthorized use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / J.D. Vance campaign rally in Montana.

A statement on social media released this afternoon confirms that Dion’s label “became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance and likeness” of Celine Dion singing the song.

“In no way is this authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

A video from the campaign rally in Montana was posted by Kamala HQ last night.

Trump campaign plays the theme from the Titanic at his rally pic.twitter.com/lspVW1hA5I — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 10, 2024

