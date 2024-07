What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 29

Le Mal Nécessaire presents the Jeff Louch Trio (free)

Lovetown Records presents 4 jazz, soul & R&B acts at Turbo Haüs

Fantasia premieres VOÏVOD: We Are Connected documentary

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Journey to the Centre of the Earth

World’s Smallest Comedy Fest presents The Dirtiest Show

