Joey Valence & Brae, NO HANDS (independent)

Who would have thought the world needed another college dorm rap group, much less one that blew up on Tik Tok? So begins the tale of an MC duo that grew up together in rural Pennsylvania, sharing an affinity for ’80s and ’90s hip hop and club music and the wildly creative beat production styles birthed in New York, Miami and L.A, for starters. Their 2023 LP debut PUNK TACTICS was impossible to hate on and its successor keeps the flame hot. Throwback music is always better through the lens of imaginary nostalgia as opposed to pandering back-in-the-day bullshit. If something you’ve heard a million times manages to sound fresh, real heart went into it, bet. Joey Valence & Brae have it all the way in them. Guest spots from Danny Brown and hip hop DJ extraordinaire Z-Trip stamp their approval. NO HANDS is all in good fun, and in equal parts, too. 8/10 Trial Track: “BUSSIT”

For more on Joey Valence & Brae, please visit their website. This review was originally published in the July 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

