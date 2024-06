The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Commodore. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Commodore

Located inside the beautiful Art Deco-style Honeyrose Hotel in the Quartier des Spectacles, Commodore is a chic French bistro serving delicious dishes and sublime cocktails. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Gregory Faye (Maison Boulud, l’Atelier Joël Robuchon etc), with delectable bread often delivered personally by football player/doctor/baker’s son Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — a perfect match for the in-house butter, flavoured with shallots and pink pepper. With a menu ranging from Angus steak to an heirloom tomato vegetarian alternative, luscious duck confit to walleye set in decadent risotto, Commodore is a must for the downtown crowd. (355 de Maisonneuve W.)

For more on Commodore and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

