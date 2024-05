What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 23

Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities (Under the Big Top) May 23–Aug. 25

FTA presents Multitud (free outdoor dance show) & Ali Chahrour’s Told by My Mother at Monument-National

Indigenous Literatures Book Club at D&Q

Vedgeville bilingual show at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

Quebec City indie pop duo Ghostly Kisses plays le Gesu with openers Kroy

