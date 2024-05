What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, May 22

18th edition of Festival TransAmériques May 22–June 5

Laurier MacDonald Vocational Centre open house 2–7 p.m.

Did you know that the Laurier Macdonald Vocational Centre team is hosting its second annual Open House, Car Show & BBQ event @ the Des Grandes-Prairies Campus (6065 Des Grandes Prairies)? When: Wed, May 22 2-7pm There will be classic cars, great music & food! @EnglishMTL pic.twitter.com/iWPoWK5Alc — Leonardo Da Vinci Academy (@ldva_1) April 30, 2024

Richard Mosse installation “Broken Spectre” begins at PHI Centre

The 11th Korean Film Festival begins

Alt hip hop artist Yuyu plays le Ministère

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.