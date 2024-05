What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 10

20th anniversary edition of Puces POP art fair at Église St-Denis May 10–12

Concordia Film Festival May 9 to 12

Cerise Noir goth night at NDQ

Saturday, May 11

Eurovision afternoon drag show and viewing party at Marché a Coté

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF at Saputo Stadium

Boiler Room Montréal at the Old Port Grand Quai May 10 (sold out) and May 11

Sunday, May 12

Norman Parkinson exhibition McCord Stewart Museum

Selena Fillinger’s play POTUS begins at Segal Centre

American-Greek singer-songwriter Evangelia plays Bar le Ritz PDB

