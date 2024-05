CF Montréal will face Inter Miami FC and their Argentinian soccer star on May 11.

Lionel Messi is scheduled to play in Montreal on Saturday night

As we’ve known since the release of the CF Montréal schedule in December, the team is scheduled to play Inter Miami FC — and, for the first time in this city, their star player, Argentinian soccer phenomenon Lionel Messi — on Saturday, May 11.

CF Montréal last played Inter Miami FC in Florida on March 10 — and won! Messi, however, did not play in that match.

The 2022 World Cup winner joined Inter Miami last July, winning 50% of their season’s games with him in his first season, compared with 21.43% prior to his arrival.

CF Montréal plays Inter Miami FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. For tickets, please visit the CF Montréal website.

This article was originally published on Dec. 20, 2023 and updated on May 10, 2024.

