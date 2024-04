You can now recharge your OPUS card with your phone

Montreal public transit users will be able to save a significant amount of their commuting time lining up at metro stations to renew or add tickets to their bus pass. The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain announced today that OPUS cards can now be recharged with your phone via an app called Chrono.

For more information, please visit the ARTM website.

[Communiqué] Recharger sa carte OPUS avec un téléphone intelligent est maintenant disponible au grand public!



[Communiqué] Recharger sa carte OPUS avec un téléphone intelligent est maintenant disponible au grand public!

