This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, April 16

Alias listening party & RIP Pop Mutant DJ set at 180g

Last Habs game of the season, vs. Detroit, at the Bell Centre

Danse Danse presents Patin Libre at Arena Mont-Royal

Comedian Neil Hamburger performs at Bar le Ritz PDB

Bobby Dove and the Honky Tonk Heroes play l’Esco

