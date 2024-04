What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, April 25

The Montreal Clown Festival at le Gesù and various venues from April 25–28

The Hump Film Festival (Part One) at Cinéma du Parc (2nd fall date TBA)

What We Choose to Remember documentary screening

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition at Pointe à Callière

The Blue Metropolis Literary Festival April 25–28

Jazz Fest presents Mopao Mumu at Studio TD (free)

