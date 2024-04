What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 19

Ottawa singer-songwriter Talk plays Beanfield Theatre

Dwayne Gretzky Does the ’90s plays Petit Campus

New Jersey rapper Mike brings his Somebody Fine Me Trouble tour to Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, April 20

Martial Canterel with Automelodi and Belly Hatcher

Vance Michel in Just Blaze, a comedy-special taping at the Artloft

Bareoke Strip Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, April 21

Montreal Electric Vehicle Show at the Olympic Stadium April 19–21

MEVS 2024 ticketing is now availablehttps://t.co/aMWuTwodRd pic.twitter.com/7KyzZYMPH4 — Salon du véhicule électrique (@VehiculeElec) November 28, 2023

Malian Wassoulou musician Oumou Sangaré plays MTELUS

The Gay AF Comedy Tour comes to the Wiggle Room

