The Wesleys, The Wesleys (Little Village)

The highly anticipated debut album from scrappy Montreal garage pop band the Wesleys is finally upon us, and it was well worth the wait. Alongside universal themes — love, battling demons, fucking up, fighting against stacked odds — the bass is fat and grooving and riffs spill out of a melting pot of ’60s- and ’70s-style guitar with a touch of surf and punk. The drums are crisp throughout, acting as the anchor for some of the more out-there riffery, and the album also feels DIY, having been recorded, mixed and produced by the band, with guitar pops and imperfections purposely left in for raw punk rock effect. An excellent choice. 8/10 Trial Track: “25”

This article was originally published in the April 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

