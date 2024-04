Pragmatic Play is definitely one of the top-notch iGaming software providers. It is well-known for its wide presence. For instance, gamblers can play their games legally in more than 40 jurisdictions. The company experts carefully explore the target audience to meet their needs. Are you a seasoned player, or have you just started your gambling journey? It does not matter since you will definitely find the game you 100% like!

History and Top Achievements of Pragmatic Play

The provider started operating in 2015, about nine years ago. From the very beginning, it was aimed at stable development with an emphasis on fair play principles. For instance, the company’s experts did their best to comply with the rules of top regulators. In addition, the company is open to regular checks by independent auditors who test RNG and RTP.

For the entire time of its existence on the market, the company has received numerous awards. They became the most prominent evidence of its recognition and reputation. For example, it was considered the best gambling company in 2019 and received an award from MIGEA.

iGaming experts have also repeatedly pointed out the company’s innovativeness. This was reflected, for example, in the SBC award Pragmatic Play received in 2020. Furthermore, the provider established fruitful partnerships with different iGaming leaders, including BlueOcean Gaming, Gamintech, Softswiss, Kindred, and others.

Top Pragmatic Play Features

What makes Pragmatic Play so special? Of course, there is a wide game selection, advanced technologies, and excellent graphics. What’s more, it creates well-balanced games you can easily play on any device without compromising on quality. Learn more about the top Pragmatic Play features below.

A Wide Game Library

The company has already created more than 250 games of multiple genres. Enjoy slot machines, card/table games or lotteries. The best real money slots supported by most of the top online casinos in Canada, including GGBet. Interested in playing against a real casino dealer? Then, launch Blackjack X, PowerUp Roulette, Boom City, and dozens of other games. An independent auditor carefully tests each game. Thus, you can expect fair play in a safe environment.

Advanced Technologies

The provider is focused on HTML5 technology, which is one of the most universal and popular in the online gambling industry. This is why any game you launch can perfectly work across multiple devices, bringing you a seamless and responsive experience.

This approach helps enhance the game’s performance and guarantees perfect compatibility with mobile and desktop platforms. As a result, players have perfect flexibility in selecting their preferred gambling environment.

Top-Notch Graphics and Sound Effects

The largest category of games created by Pragmatic Play is slots. This is a genre in which most providers focus on visual and audio effects. These features create a unique atmosphere. They help immerse players in the gameplay and provide the experience they are looking for. Pragmatic Play is no exception and places a strong emphasis on creating stunning video and audio effects.

The graphics are carefully designed and match the theme of the game. They can be more realistic solutions or 100% cartoonish animation. The visuals are perfectly matched with the background music and sound effects to immerse you fully in the gameplay.

Top 10 Games to Play

Sometimes, it may be a tough task to pick the best Pragmatic Play slot, even if you are a seasoned player. To make this decision easier, you can check the list of the 10 prominent titles and make a well-informed decision.

Title RTP Volatility Betting range Buffalo King Megaways 96.06% High 0.2–125 Wolf Gold 96.01% Medium 0.25–125 Voodoo Magic 96.5% High 0.2–100 Dog House Megaways 96.55% High 0.2–100 Release the Kraken 96.5% High 0.2–100 Mustang Gold 95.54% Medium-high 0.25–125 Gates of Olympus 95.51% High 0.2–100 Pompeii Megareels Megaways 96% High 0.2–240 Sweet Bonanza 96.51% Medium-high 0.2–100 Sugar Rush 95.5% High 0.2–100

As you can see, the majority of slots offer an above-average RTP and high volatility. However, the provider’s experts balanced these features with a wide betting range. Also, most of the slots can boast an impressive set of features. Wilds, Re-spins, or Free Spins can diversify the gameplay and bring you a top gambling experience!