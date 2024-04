This year’s series of Sunday dance parties at Parc Jean-Drapeau will feature Sara Landry, Jacques Greene and Chase & Status, among many others.

Dance parties under the sun at Parc Jean-Drapeau have been a local tradition since 2003, and today’s 2024 lineup announcement from Piknic Électronik is giving us all a Sunday ritual to look forward to.

Among the names listed in the Piknic Électronik 2024 lineup are Moroccan producer Ahmed Spins, French industrial specialist Nico Moreno, English duo Chase & Status, Montrealers Jacques Greene, Misstress Barbara and BLOND:ISH, Parisian collective Acid Arab, NYC house producer Dennis Ferrer, British DJ Hot Since 82, Australian producer Mall Grab and French DJ Joachim Pastor.

Alongside the weekly Sunday parties will be Off Piknic events at Parc Jean-Drapeau, happening primarily on Fridays and Saturdays, featuring Ibiza regular Solomun (May 24), All Day I Dream (June 1), Dom Dolla (June 14), Charlotte de Witte (June 28), Diplo (July 1) and the Anjunadeep label (July 13).

For more on Piknic Électronik 2024 (May 19–Oct. 6), please visit their website.

For our latest in nightlife, please visit the Music section.