In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for failing to denounce an endorsement that Poilievre recently received from Alex Jones. Jones is an infamous alt-right radio personality and conspiracy theorist in the U.S. who was ordered to pay $1.1-billion in defamation damages to parents of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in New Jersey.

“Any responsible leader that received an endorsement and support from proven conspiracy theorist and liar Alex Jones would have immediately denounced that. But that’s not what the leader of the opposition did. He did absolutely nothing, because those kinds of endorsements fit within his political strategy.”

WATCH: Justin Trudeau calls out Pierre Poilievre on endorsement from far-right American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/98NDWajlEB — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) April 9, 2024 Justin Trudeau calls out Pierre Poilievre for not denouncing endorsement by Alex Jones

