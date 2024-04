Canada is witnessing a surge in demand for online casino gaming, and as a result, numerous Bitcoin casino sites have emerged in the region. In this guide, learn everything about Bitcoin casinos, helping you understand how to choose the ideal platform for your gaming needs, and much more.

Best Bitcoin casino sites to explore

To kick off a great start in Bitcoin casino gaming, the first step is to find the optimal platform. Here are some of the best Bitcoin casino sites renowned for their enticing offers and promotions that you can consider:

Bitcasino

Bitcasino is the trailblazer among all the online casinos that use cryptocurrencies today. It holds the distinction of being the first licenced Bitcoin and crypto casino to begin its operations back in 2014. Its groundbreaking success paved the way for the rise of countless similar platforms worldwide, catering to gamblers everywhere.

The platform boasts high-quality live casino games, with a section dedicated to each classic title, including Live Baccarat, Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, and even live game shows! Plus, high-rollers can easily get into the games they prefer right away through the highlighted section for high-roller games. Other site features that you can enjoy at Bitcasino include:

Bitcasino Originals

Bitcasino Originals offers a unique collection of games from top-notch providers, exclusively available on Bitcasino. These games provide diverse gameplay options for your absolute enjoyment, along with thrilling chances to win massive prizes. Some examples of games awaiting exploration under Bitcasino Originals include:

● Gates of Bitcasino by Pragmatic Play

● Bitcasino Blackjack by OneTouch

● Book of Bitcasino by Spinomenal

● Bitcasino Mines by Turbo Games

Crash Games

Indulge in a plethora of Crash Games at Bitcasino, provided by various game providers, offering you a range of themes that you can choose from, based on your game preference! Apart from the traditional crash game dynamics where you cash out at the right moment, other options will add a twist to your luck-based online gambling experience, such as:

● Plinko XY by BGaming

● Lucky Coin by OnlyPlay

● Mines by Turbo Games

● Hilo by Spribe

Virtual sports

Apart from the excitement of casino games, you can also enjoy the extraordinary thrill of betting on a variety of sports through virtual sports betting! Bitcasino has partnered with Betradar to offer the finest virtual sports options available in the market.

These are animated sports matches inspired by real-world events but operated purely by random number generators (RNGs) to ensure fairness. Try your luck in the following virtual sports at Bitcasino and take full advantage of the sports betting markets:

● Virtual Baseball (In-play)

● Virtual Football (League Mode)

● Virtual Horse Racing

● Virtual Cricket (In-play)

Live RTP

When you play online casino slots, it’s important to check the Return to Player (RTP) rate first to see if the game is profitable on average. Nowadays, with the integration of crypto, Bitcasino offers slots with Live RTP! These games have a dynamic RTP rate that changes from time to time, making the game more unpredictable! Here are a few examples of live RTP games to try.

● Wild Coyote Megaways by OneTouch

● Ragnarok by Slotmill

● Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play

● Deadwood by Nolimit City

VIP Club

If you’re looking for the best perks in an online casino, Bitcasino is the top choice. They offer an exceptional VIP program that can provide you with experiences that money can’t buy. With Bitcasino’s VIP Club, you can enjoy the following benefits:

● Dedicate VIP manager

● High-value rewards

● Industry-leading bet limits

● 24/7 priority support

● Luxurious holiday gifts

Flush

Flush offers a dynamic casino gaming experience with its unique website interface. Along with easy navigation, Flush presents the most in-demand game categories typically found in an online crypto casino.

These categories include live casino, game shows, and slots. The platform also ensures that you are up to date with their New Games section. Lastly, the platform also offers special site features designed to boost your gaming sessions, including:

Flush Originals

Flush is also gearing up to offer its own exclusive games for its players! You can find the highlighted Flush Originals right on the homepage, featuring a diverse selection of easy-to-play games, ranging from classic table games to new game introductions. Take a sneak peek at the exciting games to try at Flush Originals:

● Diamond Poker

● Limbo

● HiLo

● Wheel

● Plinko

Feature Buy-in

Online slots are continuously evolving to provide players with the most advanced features, increasing their chances of winning and enjoyment. One of the latest additions to online slot gaming is the Feature Buy-in.

This feature allows players to obtain a free pass to bonus rounds, which offer higher prizes. With the Feature Buy-in, players can purchase their way into the bonus round without having to wait for it to be triggered manually, which can sometimes be time-consuming. At Flush, you can choose from a variety of Feature Buy-in slots, such as:

● Big Bass Floats My Boat by Pragmatic Play

● D-Day by Nolimit City

● The Cursed King by Hacksaw Gaming

● Goat Getter by Push Gaming

Flush Races

Flush offers you the chance to take part in the $5,000 prize pool every week with their special Flush Weekly Races! All you need to do is to play any slots of your choice and every spin and stake you make will contribute to your position on the leaderboard. The more you wager, the higher you can climb up the ranks. At the end of the week, the players at the top share the prize!

VIP Club

Experience the underwater reward and bonus delights at Flush’s VIP Club! Starting at Noob rank, you can climb up to be a Blue Whale. All you have to do is to enjoy your time on the platform, playing your favourite games. For every $1 wager, you can earn VIP points that can contribute to your VIP level. As you progress, you can receive an increasing amount of such as:

● Free spins

● Cashback

● Flush VIP Club poker tournaments

● Ticket for exclusive events

BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a multi-award-winning crypto casino, committed to delivering the quintessential online crypto casino experience. This platform aims to be your one-stop shop for all your casino gaming needs, including sports betting, horse racing, lottery, bingo, and much more! At BC.GAME, you can enjoy the following special site features.

Up Down

Exclusively at BC.GAME, experience an unparalleled thrill with Up Down. It is similar to a crash game but with the added twist of simulating actual crypto trading. Simply choose the crypto you prefer to trade, place a bet on whether you think the price will rise or fall, and watch as the game unfolds. You have the flexibility to cash out at any time and even select a multiplier to maximise your bet.

Bonus Quest

At BC.GAME, there is always a wide selection of bonus games available to boost your bankroll. One such game is BC.GAME Quest, where you can take part in daily and weekly quests that come with exciting missions. Completing these tasks allows you to earn specific prizes as rewards for your achievements!

Bonus Spin

Another way to unlock wins at BC.GAME is through the Lucky Spin feature! By using your lucky spin pass provided by the platform, you have the chance to spin the wheel and win exciting prizes. Depending on your level, you can receive a pass for the Lucky Spin wheel, the Super Spin wheel, or even the Mega Spin wheel, where you can win whopping prizes!

VIP Club

BC.GAME also boasts an extraordinary VIP Club that offers exclusive benefits to enhance your gaming experience. To access these bountiful perks, simply progress through the ranks and reach the pinnacle of the VIP Club. Once you do, you will be eligible to receive a range of enticing benefits, including:

● No-fee withdrawal for crypto

● Rewarding Lucky Spin

● Dedicated VIP host

● Amazing Level Up bonus

● Fun Tips & Raining

Criteria for selecting a Bitcoin casino site

There are thousands of Bitcoin casino sites emerging daily, ensuring the best gaming experience entails choosing the site that aligns with your preferences. Consider the following factors you need to look out for in crypto casino sites before joining them.

Licencing

The first aspect to consider when choosing the best Bitcoin casino site is the licencing and regulation it holds. To check this, you can look at the bottom section of the casino website for an iGaming licence issued by an authorised regulatory body.

Most of the best crypto casino sites are licenced by the Government of Curacao, while others operate under regulations in different jurisdictions. Regardless, a licenced casino site is a testament that it is operating within the confines of the law, ensuring that it meets the industry’s standards for fairness and security in online casino gaming.

Security and privacy

Look for sites that incorporate encryption technology. You can check the site’s domain to check this, if it uses a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) or displays a padlock symbol in the address bar, it indicates a secure connection. This means that your data is transmitted securely between your device and the casino’s servers, safeguarding your information.

Moreover, the integration of crypto in these sites allows for a decentralised nature and improved privacy. You no longer need to provide your personal data, instead, you can use a pseudonym. This is because on these sites, every transaction is linked with a unique wallet address, rather than your personal details. This heightened level of security ensures that your identity remains protected.

Game portfolio

Choose a site that offers an extensive game library for its players. The best Bitcoin casino sites provide thousands of games across various categories. Before diving in, make sure that your favourite games are included in their portfolio. Top crypto casino sites typically cover the following game categories:

● Slots

● Table games

● Live dealer games

● Live game shows

● Crash games

● Sports betting

Game providers

To maximise your enjoyment on the chosen casino site, opt for one that offers a curated list of game providers. The more game providers they have in their portfolio, the wider variety of exciting games you can play.

Moreover, some game providers have earned excellent reputations and have become favourites among players. Having such providers ensures an all-in and immersive casino experience for you. Examples of the resident providers include NetEnt, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Relax Gaming.

Rewards and bonuses

It is also important to consider the rewards and bonuses offered by the Bitcoin casino to its players. Each casino has its own system of bonuses and promotions, so make sure that the bonuses offered by your preferred casino align with your playing style. This ensures that the bonuses will be beneficial to your casino gaming experience.

Customer support

Top Bitcoin casino maintains an active and responsive customer support system that assists players with their inquiries and concerns and provides general help regarding the site. When considering a site, check if it offers a live chat support feature that gives immediate responses. Plus, ensure that customer support is available 24/7, as online casino sites cater to players from different time zones worldwide and operate around the clock.

Mobile compatibility

In today’s digital age, the top Bitcoin casino sites offer the convenience of playing your favourite casino games on the go. When choosing a site, ensure that it is mobile-compatible and functions smoothly on your mobile browser.

Moreover, the best Bitcoin casino sites provide dedicated mobile apps, ensuring the best mobile screen interface and delivering the ultimate gaming experience no matter where you are or when you want to play.

Casino games in Bitcoin casinos

If you are new to Bitcoin casino gaming, here’s a rundown of some of the most common online casino games that you can play in a Bitcoin casino:

Slots

These are the cornerstones of casino gaming that offer a simple gameplay experience: spin the reels and hope for the winning symbol combinations to land on the reels. There are thousands of different slots to choose from, curated by the world’s top-notch game providers, providing the ultimate gameplay experience.

Slot games in Bitcoin casino sites offer a diverse range of themes, gameplay mechanics, paylines, and big prizes. You may now choose between many types of slot games, including three-reel slots, modern video slots, and jackpot slots. Plus, what’s even better in online casino slots is that they often offer special features such as bonus rounds, free spins, and bonus buy-in.

Table games

These timeless classics have been played and enjoyed for many years, even before the rise of online casino gaming. This includes popular game titles such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker.

In Bitcoin casinos, these table games are typically run by random number generators (RNG) to ensure fairness in every game outcome. To keep these classics on your favourite list, you may now also play different variations of these games, each with its own twist and bet options.

Dice games

As the name implies, dice games involve rolling dice and predicting the outcome. This game category offers simple rules and fast-paced gameplay, making it ideal for those who enjoy quick game results. Examples of dice games include Craps, Sic Bo, and Bac Bo.

Bitcoin dice games are popular among players as they are easy to play and allow players to adjust their bet sizes and payout multipliers according to their preferences. They offer a great level of flexibility and control over the betting experience.

Lottery

Bitcoin casinos now offer the most popular luck-based games. These games emulate traditional lotteries, where you can purchase lotto tickets and eagerly await the draws to see if your winning numbers match, giving you a chance to win different levels of prizes. Plus, apart from the standard lottery game, there are other formats available, such as scratch cards or smash games, which offer smaller prizes.

Live dealer games

Live dealer games provide an immersive and life-like casino gaming experience by allowing you to place your bets on the game table and play in real-time via video live streaming. You can interact with the dealer and other players in real time, replicating the atmosphere of a land-based casino.

The games that you can play here are also timeless casino games, such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can also check out other immersive options that offer unique twists such as Crazy Time, Funky Time, and Dragon Tiger.

Live game shows

Live game shows bring the excitement of TV game shows to Bitcoin casinos. You can participate as a contestant and play games like Deal or No Deal, Crazy Pachinko, Wheel of Fortune, and other unique titles. These games often involve making choices, solving puzzles, or spinning wheels to win life-changing prizes.

Crash games

For much easier and faster gameplay, crash games offer a fast-paced and luck-based gameplay experience. In the classic crash game, you place a bet and watch a multiplier increase over time to cash out before the multiplier crashes. There are also other crash games that you can enjoy now, offering various mechanics. Examples of this are Crash, Plinko, and Mines.

Sports betting

Nowadays, an all-in Bitcoin casino site also offers a sports betting section where you can place your bets on various sporting events. This can include popular sports leagues such as the Premier League, National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and more. Sports betting allows you to wager on outcomes such as match results, individual player performances, or specific events within a game.

Casino promotions

Bitcoin casinos are known for their generous bonus and rewardsthat can help you boost your bankroll, allowing you to play and win more. Here are some of the most common casino promotions that you can enjoy on a Bitcoin casino site:

Welcome bonus

A token of appreciation for new players who joined the platform, a welcome bonus typically comes in the form of a match deposit for the player’s initial deposit. The casino will match your initial deposit by a certain percentage, up to a certain amount.

For instance, the casino site offers you a 100% welcome bonus up to 1,000 USDT. If you decide to deposit 1,000 USDT for your initial funds, the casino will give you 100% of that amount, which is another 1,000 USDT, leaving you with a total of 2,000 USDT as a starting bankroll.

No deposit bonus

No deposit bonuses provide you with an actual bonus without any requirement of deposits. This type of bonus can be in the form of bonus funds or free spins, allowing you to play casino games or try out new ones and have the chance to win real money without using your own funds. This is just like the casino giving you a bonus gift.

Free spins

Specifically designed for slots, the casino will give you a set of free spins, such as 50 or 150 free spins, on all or selected slot games. With this, you can spin the reels and have a chance to win real money prizes without using your own funds. It’s important to note that any winnings from free spins are usually subject to wagering requirements before you can withdraw them.

Reload bonus

A reload bonus is given to existing players as a thank-you gift for staying loyal and continuing to make new deposits on the site. Similar to a welcome bonus, a reload bonus often includes a percentage match on the deposit amount.

For example, the casino may provide you with a 50% reload bonus every week, up to a 1,000 USDT deposit. If you manage to deposit a total of 1,000 USDT within the week, the casino will provide you with a 500 USDT reload bonus.

Cashback

The Bitcoin casino also offers a bonus for times when you feel like luck isn’t on your side and you keep experiencing a losing streak. The cashback bonus provides you with a percentage of your losses within a specific timeframe as a bonus. For example, the casino may offer a 10% cashback bonus for a 100 USDT loss. Say you incurred a total loss of 50 USDT in one week, the casino would then provide you with a 5 USDT cashback bonus.

Tournaments

Many Bitcoin casinos also aim to keep the thrill going even outside the games. As part of their promotions, they offer events like tournaments where players can join and win prizes. The most common type of tournament event is where players climb up the leaderboard by meeting certain requirements, such as playing games or placing wagers. Players earn points based on their performance, and those with the highest scores share the prize pool.

Loyalty programs

A loyalty program is a bonus system where players start from the bottom tier and climb up to the highest, unlocking enhanced bonus offers as they progress. It works by encouraging customer loyalty, with the concept that the more you play and wager, the more loyalty points you can earn, which contributes to your loyalty program ranking.

Referral bonus

There are also Bitcoin casinos that offer a referral bonus, where you can receive a bonus fund if you get your connections to join the casino as well. In this type of bonus, you will be given a referral link which you can send to your connections to invite them to join the casino. When they sign up using the code and make a deposit, you may receive a bonus or other incentives

Advantages of using Bitcoin in online gambling

There is a rise in demand for Bitcoin casinos nowadays, and it is for a good reason. Take a look at the benefits you can enjoy by choosing Bitcoin casinos to handle your online gambling activities:

Anonymity

Bitcoin gambling benefits from the decentralised nature of crypto. This provides an enhanced level of privacy, as you can play without the need to risk giving out your personal data on the site. When using Bitcoin for online gambling, you can make deposits and withdrawals using only a unique wallet address provided by the site, and you can use a pseudonym to do this. This further ensures your privacy and allows you to remain completely anonymous while you play.

Security

Crypto transactions are highly secured via cryptography. With blockchain technology, each transaction is recorded in a public ledger that can be seen and checked by anyone only within the network.

Once these transactions are completed, they cannot be changed, removed, or tampered with, reducing the possibility of fraud. Moreover, Bitcoin casinos use encryption to prevent any unauthorised access to the data on the site by unknown entities.

Faster transactions

Since crypto allows for bypassing intermediaries, transactions can occur peer-to-peer, making it more convenient. This means that when you deposit funds to the casino, you no longer need a bank’s approval to confirm your transaction. Instead, the transaction will be sent directly to the casino’s account, enabling you to have a faster payment experience.

Lower costs

Peer-to-peer transfers also eliminate the need to pay any convenience fees required by many financial processors. This is especially beneficial for large and frequent depositors, as they can save a significant amount of funds by avoiding unnecessary fees. With this, you can allocate more of your funds to playing your favourite casino games and increase winning chances.

Global reach

Crypto is not bound by any geographical restriction, as it does not have a central authority governing its system. Therefore, Bitcoin casinos can be accessed by players worldwide. Moreover, the payment process can be much easier, as players don’t have to worry about whether their funds are limited to their local region, as is the case with traditional banks.

Provably Fair Gaming

The fairness of every game you play is also ensured in Bitcoin casinos. You can personally verify every game result using the Provably Fair Gaming feature. These are cryptographic algorithms that allow you to confirm whether the game result you obtained is free from manipulation by comparing the client seed and the random seed provided by the casino.

Gambling responsibly with Bitcoin

While Bitcoin casino gaming is enjoyable, it is essential to prioritise responsible gambling practices. Take these important steps into account to manage a healthy and responsible gambling experience:

Manage your bankroll

Any type of casino gaming can be enjoyable, but it can also be harmful to the behaviour of players if not well-controlled. To ensure that you maintain control over your betting activities, it is important to establish proper bankroll management.

This involves setting a budget specifically for your gambling activities, an amount that you can afford to lose. Once you have set your budget, it is crucial to stick to it no matter what. This way, you can avoid chasing losses, maintain discipline, and be free from any financial burden.

Set time limits

Playing casino games and having a chance to win is always exciting. However, it’s important to ensure that casino gaming doesn’t consume all of your time. Maintain balance in your life by setting a time limit for gaming. Decide how much time you are willing to spend playing and strictly stick to it. Use your breaks to be productive and spend time with your loved ones.

Gamble with a clear mind

Playing casino games involves real money at stake, therefore, it can make you vulnerable to impulsiveness and financial losses. Stay in control of your gambling activities by playing with a clear state of mind.

If you find yourself under the influence of any substance or alcohol, it’s better to take a break from the casino for a while. These substances can impair your judgement and decision-making, leading to impulsive decisions that you may regret later.

Be aware of your emotions

Gambling can evoke a range of emotions within you. You may experience extreme happiness when you win or sadness when you lose. It can also cloud your judgement, leading you to believe that you must continue playing to win more or recoup your losses.

Remember that overwhelming emotions can be dangerous, and you should be mindful of your emotional state. Take breaks when needed to maintain a healthy perspective. This way, you can enjoy gaming more, remain disciplined, and be free from any impulsive decisions.

Use self-exclusion tools

Bitcoin casinos adhere to the Responsible Gambling standard and offer various tools for gambling limits to help their players maintain control over their gambling activities. One of the most valuable tools is the self-exclusion feature, allowing you to set a period during which the casino will restrict your account from engaging in any activities.

Seek support

If you feel that your gambling activities are becoming uncontrollable or causing you more burden or harm than enjoyment, remember that it’s okay to seek help. There are various resources available, such as helplines, support groups, and counselling services, that can offer assistance and guidance to help you maintain a healthy gambling behaviour.

Enjoy playing at Bitcoin casinos

Bitcoin casinos are a great avenue for enjoying the best casino games available. They provide a chance to experience diverse gameplay and reap the benefits of crypto, particularly its decentralised nature. Moreover, you can maintain a healthy experience with the availability of responsible gambling tools. There are tons of Bitcoin casino Canada platforms out there, so, go online now and find the best Bitcoin casino site for you!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Take a look at the most commonly asked questions regarding the Bitcoin casinos.

What is the best Bitcoin casino?

There is a wide variety of reliable Bitcoin casinos available on the internet. Some of the best and trusted ones include Bitcasino, Stake, Flush, BC.GAME, and Gamdom.

Which casino accepts Bitcoin?

Some of the most popular casinos that accept Bitcoin for payment methods are Bitcasino, Stake, Flush, BC.GAME, and Gamdom.

How do I withdraw from a Bitcoin casino?

Withdrawal of winnings can be easily done in a crypto casino. All you have to do is follow the following steps:

● Locate the cashier section within your account.

● Select the withdrawal section

● Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

● Choose Bitcoin as your preferred withdrawal method.

● Provide the necessary details, such as your Bitcoin wallet address, and where you want the funds to be sent.

● Double-check the withdrawal details to ensure accuracy.

● Confirm the withdrawal request.