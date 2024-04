Organizers are calling for an end to shopping next month at all stores owned by the Loblaw company, including Pharmaprix, Provigo, Maxi and Joe Fresh.

With Canadians fed up with the cost of living — particularly the subset of inflation known as “greedflation,” referring to opportunism on the part of major retailers — a boycott of Loblaws grocery stores and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies is coming in May.

Organizers, whose Reddit page Loblaws Is Out of Control has 58,000 members, are encouraging participants to end all shopping at Loblaws — as well as its subsidiaries and partners Shoppers Drug Mart (aka Pharmaprix), Provigo, Maxi and Joe Fresh — in May. They are also advocating writing to MPs and contacting the Loblaw company directly.

For the full list of demands and recommended actions, please see the embed below. To see all the brands associated with Loblaw, please click here.

