André 3000, Norah Jones and Orville Peck are among the big names on the bill.

BREAKING: The 2024 Montreal Jazz Fest lineup has been announced

The 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival will be filling the streets and venues in the Quartier des Spectacles from June 27 through July 6, 2024, and the highly anticipated lineup has just been announced.

The 2024 Jazz Festival lineup will bring André 3000 from iconic Atlanta hip hop duo Outkast, NYC pop/jazz singer-songwriter and pianist Norah Jones and alt-country mystery man Orville Peck to Montreal, among many others.

There are more lineup announcements to come in the weeks ahead, notably the bulk of the free outdoor program.

For more on the 2024 Jazz Fest, please visit the Montreal Jazz Festival website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.