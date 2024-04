This new business will improve the local economy and the standard of living of the region’s inhabitants.

A new casino is about to open in Central Alberta. This new business will improve the local economy and the standard of living of the region’s inhabitants. It is located just off the main Queen Elizabeth Highway 2, between the towns of Ponoka and Wetaskiwin. It is none other than the Bear Hills Casino & Travel Resort, which is expected to open its doors this spring 2024.

Jobs for Albertans

The initial construction phase of the casino is set to generate more than 80 direct, full- and part-time jobs. This makes it one of the largest employers in the area, signaling a beacon of opportunity for the community. With a variety of positions available, this is an unmatched chance for residents to engage in diverse professions and trades.

Entrepreneurs and managers at the Bear Hills Casino & Travel Resort are on the hunt for candidates to fill these roles, as preparations for the grand opening are already underway. These positions are expected to be filled by the end of March, setting the stage for an April launch.

A meticulous training program is planned to ensure that all employees are onboarded and fully prepared by the end of April. The Bear Hills Casino & Travel Resort isn’t just aiming to be a cornerstone of local employment; it aspires to be a standout of the industry, offering luxurious facilities, top-tier games, and adherence to national laws and regulations. This commitment to quality and legality underlines the casino’s potential as a premier destination for both employment and entertainment.

Given the imminent opening, Erika Bull-Giroux, Bear Hills Casino’s executive officer and director of socio-economic development for the Louis Bull tribe told the media that “Louis Bull is fast becoming one of the largest and newest private employers in Central Alberta” so they are looking for “motivated candidates who want to advance their careers with us“.

The best options for clients

This complex will feature a casino, very contemporary spaces and stages for various performances. There will also be several quick-service restaurants with a variety of cuisines, a Petro-Canada gas station, public restrooms, a market and various stores. All this once the first phase of construction has been completed.

A variety of casino attractions will also be available to guests. Highlights include exciting table games and some 200 slot machines, a variety normally found in the list of the best legit online casinos in Canada. All this is among other entertainment alternatives. In addition, the 30,000-square-foot casino will feature live entertainment options such as shows featuring dancers, singers and magicians. These first-class facilities will provide the best entertainment, wrapped in luxury, sophistication and exclusivity.

“The opening of Bear Hills Casino this coming spring of 2024 is a great achievement for the Louis Bull Tribe” said Gordon Rauscher, President and CEO of the resort, who also clarified that “when the casino is completed, it is expected to have a large event space, a cultural center, a series of restaurants capable of satisfying customers with the most demanding palates and a modern hotel so that players can spend the best nights of their lives”.