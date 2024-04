Canadians are also largely supportive of the $6-billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund announced ahead of the 2024 Budget.

3 in 4 Canadians support increased taxes on personal wealth over $10M and on large company profits

A new study by Léger has assessed Canadians’ perceptions ahead of the 2024 Canadian budget. The study found that large majorities of Canadians would support the federal government increasing taxes on personal wealth over $10-million (78%), as well as on very large company profits (75%).

3 in 5 Canadians (62%) are also supportive of an increase on corporate/business taxes.

Canadians are largely unsupportive of increases on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) (12%) and personal income taxes (10%).

“Regarding budget measures already announced by the government, the launch of the $6-billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund receives the most support from Canadians, with three-quarters (73%) in favour. The least popular measure is the announcement of investments in artificial intelligence capacity, supported by only 35% of Canadians.”

3 in 4 Canadians support increased taxes on personal wealth over $10M and on large company profits

The Léger web survey was conducted from April 12 to 14, 2024, with 1,524 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.