The sci-fi fantasy drama series is streaming now on Netflix.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second straight week is science fiction fantasy drama series 3 Body Problem starring Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Jess Hong and Benedict Wong, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges.”

In second and third place are Shōgun (Disney+) and The Gentlemen (Netflix).

