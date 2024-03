What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, March 21

Day 1 of SAT Fest, FullDome cinema in the Satosphere, running through March 24

Cabane Panache on Wellington in Verdun, March 21–24

Horizon of Khufu, Virtual Reality visit to Egyptian pyramids and mummies

Henry Sir at the Comedy Nest March 21–23

NYC indie rock artist Jeff Rosenstock plays Beanfield Theatre

