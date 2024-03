What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, March 12

Danse Danse presents Kate Prince’s Message in a Bottle March 12–16

Diane Flacks’ Guilt: A Love Story at the Centaur March 12–30

Concordia Epic Used Book Sale at the J.W. McConnell Building

U.S. avant-pop artist Dorian Electra plays le Studio TD

Intergenerational Death Café III at the Yellow Door

