What to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 1

A Soundtrack for Strange Times by Horror Inc. (aka Marc Leclair/Akufen) album launch at Osmo x Marusan

KNLO 438 album launch at Ausgang Plaza

The Sadies with Felicity Hamer and Black Leather Rose at la Sala Rossa

Saturday, March 2 * NUIT BLANCHE*

Foire Fantastique at PHI Centre: live music performances, Laylit DJs, VR/AR experiences & more (free)

Collective creative workshop by daily tous les jours at the CCA + Music at Shaughnessy House

Music Is My Sanctuary presents vinyl marathon & more at SAT

Nuit Blanche at Système: immersive audio-visual program & party vibes till 6 a.m.

McCord Stewart Museum: Free access to all exhibitions till 1 a.m.

Museum of Fine Arts: Access to all exhibitions half-price till midnight, free for those under 20, + workshops

Pointe-a-Callière presents A Night on the River: free access to exhibitions, live performances till midnight

Poirier’s 13th annual Karnival at Club Soda with Piyou

Nouvelle Horizon immersive night by Isotone at Wills Bar & Brasserie

Cinematic Red film and music program at Cinémathèque québécoise, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Sunday, March 3

Montreal Children’s Film Festival at Cinéma Beaubien March 2–10

Last day of Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars shows at Place Bell

Last day to see Kid Koala’s The Storyville Mosquito at Place des Arts

