This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal.
What to do this Nuit Blanche weekend in Montreal
Friday, March 1
A Soundtrack for Strange Times by Horror Inc. (aka Marc Leclair/Akufen) album launch at Osmo x Marusan
KNLO 438 album launch at Ausgang Plaza
The Sadies with Felicity Hamer and Black Leather Rose at la Sala Rossa
Saturday, March 2 * NUIT BLANCHE*
Foire Fantastique at PHI Centre: live music performances, Laylit DJs, VR/AR experiences & more (free)
Collective creative workshop by daily tous les jours at the CCA + Music at Shaughnessy House
Music Is My Sanctuary presents vinyl marathon & more at SAT
Nuit Blanche at Système: immersive audio-visual program & party vibes till 6 a.m.
McCord Stewart Museum: Free access to all exhibitions till 1 a.m.
Museum of Fine Arts: Access to all exhibitions half-price till midnight, free for those under 20, + workshops
Pointe-a-Callière presents A Night on the River: free access to exhibitions, live performances till midnight
Poirier’s 13th annual Karnival at Club Soda with Piyou
Nouvelle Horizon immersive night by Isotone at Wills Bar & Brasserie
Cinematic Red film and music program at Cinémathèque québécoise, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Sunday, March 3
Montreal Children’s Film Festival at Cinéma Beaubien March 2–10
Last day of Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars shows at Place Bell
Last day to see Kid Koala’s The Storyville Mosquito at Place des Arts
For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.