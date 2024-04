“Montreal is, and always will be, an open and caring metropolis.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented this afternoon on the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual observance, which has taken place on March 31 since 2009, celebrates trans people and their contributions to culture and society as a whole, while also aiming to raise awareness about the trans community and transphobia.

“International Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to remind everyone that trans people deserve to live in dignity, respect, and safety. Montreal is, and always will be, an open and caring metropolis.”

In a statement this morning, Fierté Montreal Pride, the organization that runs the annual LGBTQ2IA+ festival and parade in August, posted a reminder about the significance of this day.

“Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to raise awareness of the difficulties, sacrifices and achievements of trans people and to remember that we can all collaborate in the defence and promotion of people’s rights.”

Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to raise awareness of the difficulties, sacrifices and achievements of trans people and to remember that we can all collaborate in the defence and promotion of people's rights.

