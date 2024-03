Quebec currently has the most measles cases in Canada: 10, with 7 in Montreal — and 4 of those infections are the result of community spread.

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin and her provincial equivalent Dr. Luc Boileau spoke to the media about measles on Monday, sharing information about recent sites of potential transmission in the city. While measles is a virtually eradicated virus that’s easily preventable via basic childhood vaccinations, Drouin noted that vaccination rates in local elementary schools can be as low as 30%.

The measles resurgence appears to be a global phenomenon, with outbreaks reported in Florida as well as in parts of Europe and beyond. Quebec has the most measles cases in Canada, 10 (7 of which are in Montreal), 3 linked to travel and the other 4 via community spread. There are also 5 cases in Ontario and 1 in B.C.

Standard childhood vaccinations have included the measles vaccine since the 1970s, but experts have noted that two doses are required, not one as previously believed. Public health is urging everyone to make sure that they and their kids are up to date with their immunizations.

Symptoms of measles include itchy red spots, a rash that appears 3 to 5 days after other symptoms, which are similar to cold and flu: high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus, which is why public health included end-dates for monitoring your condition if you’ve been to any of the sites of potential transmission.

APPEL À LA POPULATION #Rougeole | Plusieurs cas ont été signalés dans la région de Mtl. La #SantéPubliqueMTL a compilé les lieux publics, dates et heures où des personnes atteintes de la rougeole ont circulé. Consultez la liste: https://t.co/Ceb1dqQ6AA



➡️ https://t.co/Elra1FWU23 pic.twitter.com/OWVgBXgYbP — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) March 4, 2024 Measles outbreak: Montreal public health lists recent local sites of possible transmission

