After announcing the launch of their new music festival l’Appel Montréal back in December, Montreal indie rock band Half Moon Run have dropped the festival’s complete lineup. Joining the already revealed headliners — Half Moon Run themselves, along with Men I Trust — will be Nick Hakim, Ariane Roy, Gabrielle Shonk, Alex Nicol and Sandra Contour.

“What a thrill it is to finally announce our full lineup! We’ve been chatting with some artist friends about surprise appearances (!), and visiting our favourite local food vendors to make sure the hospitality is on point. This is by far our biggest and most anticipated show of the year!”

The first edition of the one-day event, coproduced by Evenko, is scheduled to take place at Olympic Park on May 30, 2024.

