A newly constructed 29-unit apartment building in Hochelaga is being used for Airbnb rentals, going against the borough’s bylaws.

An anti-Airbnb protest will take place in Montreal this Wednesday, March 6 in front of a newly constructed building in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve that’s currently being used for temporary tourist rentals. Going against the borough’s bylaws (and contrary to what housing advocates and residents were told during construction), 3 of the building’s 29 units are currently listed on Airbnb. Advocates suspect that the rest of the units, which are furnished but with no tenants, are destined to serve the same purpose.

“We are calling on our neighbours to come together to proclaim loud and clear that this project will not be tolerated. Together, let’s put pressure on our local representatives to honour their commitments to our community. Let’s protect the integrity of our neighbourhood and work for dignified housing for all.”

The demonstration will take place at 3650 Ontario E. this Wednesday, March 6 at noon. Organizers (Entraide Logement Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Anti-évictions Hochelaga-Maisonneuve) are also holding a sign-making workshop this afternoon.

