“Even after resolving the strike in December, two-thirds in Quebec believe the Legault government is performing poorly on education.”

66% of Quebecers say the Legault government has done a poor job on education

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 30% of Quebecers believe the Quebec government led by François Legault is doing a good job with regards to education.

66% say that the Legault government has done a poor job on education.

Overall, just 31% of Canadians are satisfied with their provincial government regarding education. The province with the highest score is Manitoba (43%), while the province with the lowest is New Brunswick (21%). (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

“The spotlight has been on education in Quebec in recent months after strikes by teachers seeking a new contract closed many schools in the province. Even after resolving the strike in December, 66% of Quebecers believe the Legault government is performing poorly on education, one of four issues (alongside housing affordability, the cost of living and homelessness) where the government receives a thumbs down on its performance by two-thirds of residents, or more.”

New today: Five-Year Decline: Canadians growing more critical of their provincial governments as unresolved issues lingerhttps://t.co/9YG7U7Do7i pic.twitter.com/p8aLT69fCJ — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 13, 2024 66% of Quebecers say the Legault government has done a poor job on education

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.