Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve to attend screening of Dune: Part Two in Montreal Feb. 28

Warner Bros. Canada has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet will be attending a screening of Dune: Part Two in Montreal on Feb. 28. The screening will take place at Scotiabank Cinema downtown.

Warner Bros. shared the news, announcing a forthcoming contest for the event.

“Be the first in Canada to watch Dune: Part Two on the big screen. Stay tuned to our channels for your chance to join us on February 28.”

