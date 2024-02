PHI presents the North American premiere of an immersive experience that takes participants on a journey into ancient Egypt and inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The Horizon of Khufu is a VR gateway to one of the Seven Wonders of the World

Following their long-running and immensely popular exhibition The Infinite, which offered an intimate Virtual Reality exploration of the International Space Station and its dark surroundings, Montreal’s PHI has launched a new VR experience in the Old Port: The Horizon of Khufu.

In conjunction with “immersive expedition” specialists Excurio, PHI is presenting the North American premiere of a 45-minute journey into ancient Egypt and inside the Great Pyramid of Giza — one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and the only one of the seven that remains standing. The VR experience, which is as educational as it is fun, is the result of three years of research by Emissive and Harvard Egyptology Professor Peter Der Manuelian.

“Witness to Egypt’s 4,500-year-old architectural prowess, the Great Pyramid of Khufu has dominated the Giza Plateau and the city of Cairo for millennia. Erected between 2,590 and 2,565 BC, the 146-metre-high stone edifice was originally the largest ever built by man. Conceived to house King Khufu in his final resting place, the pyramid continues to this day to attract and fascinate visitors from all over the world.”

For more on The Horizon of Khufu, which is being presented in English and French at the Montreal Science Centre-adjacent building at 2 de la Commune W. through May 31, please visit the exhibition’s website.

