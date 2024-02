Game ON! presents music from 14 blockbuster video games performed live by the 100-piece FILMharmonic Orchestra and choir.

Game ON! gives game soundtracks a symphonic spin at Place des Arts in Montreal on Feb. 23

An upcoming Montreal event promises to unite fans of video games and the symphony. Taking place at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on Feb. 23, Game ON! presents music from 14 blockbuster video games performed live by the 100-piece FILMharmonic Orchestra and choir (conducted by Andy Brick), paired with in-game HD videos and never-before-seen concept art.

Among the role-playing, action-adventure, puzzle and strategy, e-sports and battle games represented in Game ON! are World of Warcraft, Ori, League of Legends, The Elder Scrolls, Guild Wars 2, Assassin’s Creed and BioShock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GFN Productions (@gfnproductions)

